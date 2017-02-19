Israeli PM declares it is 'a new day' in relations with President Trump's US

Israel's leader said President Donald Trump told him it was a "new day" in Israeli-American relations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet on Sunday that last week's meeting with Trump in Washington was "historic" and strengthened the two countries' long-time alliance.

After eight years of testy ties with Barack Obama, Mr Netanyahu seems to be relishing Mr Trump's warm embrace.

The new president has broken from his predecessor in adopting friendlier positions to the Israeli government regarding a tough line on Iran, a vaguer stance on Palestinian statehood and a more lenient approach to West Bank settlements.

Mr Netanyahu said the two leaders see "eye to eye" on Iran and have formed teams to work together on a host of issues. He said: "There is a new day and it is a good day."

An excellent meeting with @VP Mike Pence – a true friend of Israel! pic.twitter.com/XMp2gVOOD2 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) February 16, 2017

AP