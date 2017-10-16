Israel attacks Syrian anti-aircraft unit after it says planes were fired upon

The Israeli military has claimed it has destroyed an anti-aircraft battery in Syria after its planes were fired upon in Lebanese airspace.

Military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said Israeli planes were on a routine reconnaissance mission on Monday near the Lebanese-Syrian border when they came under fire.

They were not hit.

He called it the first incident of Syrian forces targeting Israeli planes since the civil war began in 2011.

In response, he said Israel hit a Syrian anti-aircraft battery about 30 miles east of Damascus and "incapacitated" it.

He said Russian forces were notified in real time and that Israel holds Syria responsible for any attack from its territory.

Israel has largely stayed out of the civil war but says it will respond to any attack.

