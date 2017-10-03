Islamic State say it carried out suicide bombings in Damascus

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a pair of suicide bombings in the Syrian capital that killed 17 civilians and policemen.

In yesterday's bombings, two men attacked a police station in Damascus's al-Midan neighbourhood with several bombs, before one of them blew himself up, according to Syria's interior minister, Lieutenant General Mohammad al-Shaar.

He said the other bomber got inside the compound, where police killed him, causing his bomb to explode.

The blasts damaged the lower floors of the building, and shattered the windows along one side.

Blood stained the floors.

The Islamic State's Aamaq news agency said the militant group carried out the al-Midan attack.