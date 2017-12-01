Islamic State release video showing ’Syrian pilot being burned alive’

The Islamic State group has released a video allegedly showing a Syrian pilot the extremists captured more than a year ago being set on fire while alive.

The video apparently showed Major Azzam Eid being chained to a tree while wearing a red uniform before being set on fire.

A still from a previous IS video

The man could be heard screaming in pain before his body became charred.

It was not clear when the killing occurred and IS did not give further details in the video. The film included old footage of IS fighters in Syria and Iraq.

In April 2016, IS released a video showing what it said was a Syrian government fighter jet shot down east of the capital Damascus. IS said at the time that the pilot was captured alive.

Maj Eid’s fate has been unknown since then.

His apparent killing is similar to that of 1st Lieutenant Muath Al-Kaseasbeh, a captured Jordanian pilot burned alive by IS militants in the northern city of Raqqa in January, weeks after his F16 fighter jet crashed in the area.

AP