Isis challenge Britain’s Prince Harry to a fight and 'pledge' to send him ’to hellfire’
In a new three-and-a-half-minute propaganda video the Prince is urged to take on the jihadists himself if he was “man enough.”
In the video an IS fighter with a Singaporean accent directly addresses the Prince and asks why he doesn’t come to the Middle East to fight himself if he’s “man enough” so that the group could send “you and your Apaches to hellfire.”
Prince Harry has served in the British military where he flew Apache helicopters in Afghanistan.
The man has been identified by the Singaporean authorities following the video’s release.
The 39-year-old in the video is thought to have been radicalised while working in the middle east, where he travelled in 2014.
A spokesman for the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs said: “Our security agencies have been aware of the presence in Syria of a Singaporean and have been monitoring his activities”.
