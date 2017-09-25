Isis challenge Britain’s Prince Harry to a fight and 'pledge' to send him ’to hellfire’

Isis have challenged Britain’s Prince Harry to a fight so that the group could send “you and your Apaches to hellfire.”

In a new three-and-a-half-minute propaganda video the Prince is urged to take on the jihadists himself if he was “man enough.”

In the video an IS fighter with a Singaporean accent directly addresses the Prince and asks why he doesn’t come to the Middle East to fight himself if he’s “man enough” so that the group could send “you and your Apaches to hellfire.”

Prince Harry has served in the British military where he flew Apache helicopters in Afghanistan.