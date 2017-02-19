Is there really a secret eighth continent hiding below New Zealand?

You might have heard talk of a brand new continent that’s appeared out of the blue. Well it’s not new to geologists, some of whom have been arguing for its existence for many years.

But is it really a new continent, or has the whole thing been blown out of proportion?

Here’s everything you need to know about Zealandia, which sounds more like a new Pixar movie than a huge land mass, but that’s not our place to say.

What is it?

ALL HAIL ZEALANDIA — Chris Hardwick (@hardwick) February 18, 2017

Essentially it’s a huge piece of continental crust that incorporates a five million square kilometre area, most of which is under water.

It does include one area you might have heard of though – its highest peaks are the islands of New Zealand and New Caledonia.

Dr Nick Mortimer of GNS Science, a geology research firm in New Zealand, led the new study declaring Zealandia is a continent with colleagues from the University of Sydney and Victoria University.

He said: “Based on various lines of geological and geophysical evidence, particularly those accumulated in the last two decades, we argue that Zealandia is not a collection of partly submerged continental fragments but is a coherent 4.9 square million kilometre continent.”

Where is it?

The new continent’s borders (GNS Science)

The mostly submerged area stretches from New Zealand across the southwest Pacific Ocean, but it is completely distinct from Australia.

So is it a continent?

The generic definition of a continent is a large continuous land mass, which more or less works for Asia, Africa, North and South Americas, Antarctica, Europe and Australia – although some geologists disagree.

“If you could pull the plug on the world’s oceans, then Zealandia would probably long ago have been recognised as a continent,” Mortimer told Nature.

New Zealand looking stunning in the sunshine! #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/JDUoaZHB5w — Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) February 4, 2016

These researchers think it’s a continent because of its other features, like the fact that it’s elevated, it has its own specific geology (similar rock samples have been found in the area), and also, the fact that it’s got specific boundaries and a crust thicker than the ocean floor.

“Being more than one million square kilometers in area, and bounded by well-defined geologic and geographic limits, Zealandia is, by our definition, large enough to be termed a continent,” said Mortimer.

So basically, it depends on which definition you apply.

Who makes the final decision?

I, for one, welcome our new #zealandia overlords. — Keith Purdie (@Purdicci) February 17, 2017

Well, no-one really.

Unlike planets, there’s no regulatory international body that gets to choose which continents make the cut.

We rely on general worldwide consensus on the issue, which means Zealandia’s inclusion is down to the big hitters in the geology world to declare whether the convention on the number of continents should increase from seven to eight.