Is that a UFO? Mysterious flickering light spotted in the sky

A bird? A plane? A UFO?

Cameras installed by the University of Sheffield to monitor peregrine falcons in the city captured something rather unusual happening in the skies, namely, a mysterious-looking flickering white light.

The video uploaded on YouTube shows a ball of light rising slowly in the distant sky early in the morning just two days after Christmas.

A peregrine can be seen on its perch, apparently completely unaware of the so-called unidentified flying object.

YouTube user Wendy Bartter uploaded the video, calling it “UFO in Sheffield 27th Dec 2016″.

There may be a perfectly logical explanation for this strange blob of light, we just don’t know yet.