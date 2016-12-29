Is that a UFO? Mysterious flickering light spotted in the sky
A bird? A plane? A UFO?
Cameras installed by the University of Sheffield to monitor peregrine falcons in the city captured something rather unusual happening in the skies, namely, a mysterious-looking flickering white light.
The video uploaded on YouTube shows a ball of light rising slowly in the distant sky early in the morning just two days after Christmas.
A peregrine can be seen on its perch, apparently completely unaware of the so-called unidentified flying object.
YouTube user Wendy Bartter uploaded the video, calling it “UFO in Sheffield 27th Dec 2016″.
There may be a perfectly logical explanation for this strange blob of light, we just don’t know yet.
