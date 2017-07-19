Is massively backed crowdfunder Morning Recovery the next big hangover cure?

A former Tesla product manager claims to have developed a hangover cure that boosts your body’s natural response to alcohol, and it has already smashed its crowdfunding target.

The peach-flavoured drink is designed to be consumed before heading to sleep after drinking alcohol, and reviewers have described it as a “miracle potion”.

Sisun Lee got the idea following a trip to Korea and finding white papers that espoused the benefits of Dihydromyricetin (DHM) – a detoxifying agent found in Hovenia Dulcis, an Oriental raisin tree.

Alcohol is converted into a metabolite called Acetaldehyde in the liver, which causes the cellular inflammation that results in sweating, nausea and vomiting.

DHM helps detoxify the liver, speeding up the breakdown of Acetaldehyde and helping to flush it out of the body.

Headaches and fatigue are also an obvious result of consuming too much alcohol, and DHM is also said to help there.

(shironosov/Getty Images)

Alcohol consumption affects two neurotransmitters in the brain, gamma-Aminobutyric acid (GABA) and glutamate. By binding to GABA receptors alcohol increases GABA production – an inhibitor that results in the loss of motor control we associate with getting drunk.

It also results in the suppression of glutamate, the body’s natural stimulant, meaning that when you stop drinking the body will produce much more than is needed – resulting in that familiar feeling of falling asleep easily and waking up periodically through the night, or early in the morning, having not slept properly.

DHM has been found to bind to these receptors and lessen the effects of alcohol on the brain, potentially meaning the “rebound” effect of over-producing glutamate will be no more.

(lolostock/Getty Images)

The rest of the natural ingredients – milk thistle, taurine, prickly pear, vitamin b complex and electrolytes – help restore nutrients and counter others instances of inflammation.

The drink has already raised over 660% of its Indiegogo target, a massive $166,000 (£127,000), and is estimated to be shipped in August.

If it really does do what it says on the tin, expect to start seeing a lot more of Morning Recovery at the end of the night.