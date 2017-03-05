IS car bombs target Iraqi troops in Mosul
Iraqi troops came under a wave of attacks from IS militants as they launched a new offensive in Mosul.
Major General Haider al-Maturi, of the Federal Police Commandos Division, said IS militants dispatched at least six suicide car bombs, which were all destroyed before reaching the troops, as they edged closer to a government complex in the west of the city.
He said militants were also moving from house to house and deploying snipers in heavy clashes with troops.
Maj Gen Al-Maturi said his troops launched a fresh offensive early on Sunday morning in the Dawasa neighbourhood, adding they were about 500m away from the government complex.
The Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV aired live footage showing thick black smoke almost covering the sky amid a heavy exchange of fire.
