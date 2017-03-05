IS car bombs target Iraqi troops in Mosul

Iraqi troops came under a wave of attacks from IS militants as they launched a new offensive in Mosul.

Major General Haider al-Maturi, of the Federal Police Commandos Division, said IS militants dispatched at least six suicide car bombs, which were all destroyed before reaching the troops, as they edged closer to a government complex in the west of the city.

Iraqi troops in Mosul.

He said militants were also moving from house to house and deploying snipers in heavy clashes with troops.

Maj Gen Al-Maturi said his troops launched a fresh offensive early on Sunday morning in the Dawasa neighbourhood, adding they were about 500m away from the government complex.

The Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV aired live footage showing thick black smoke almost covering the sky amid a heavy exchange of fire.

PA