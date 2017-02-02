Irish au-pair, working in France, claims her employer drugged and raped her

A 20-year-old Irish girl, working as an Au-Pair in France, has alleged that she was drugged and raped by her employer.

According to Le Parisien, the incident is said to have occurred last summer and the accused, a man in his 40's was arrested last Wednesday.

The young Irish woman was minding a two-year-old boy for his father while on holidays.

On the night in question the woman claims the man offered her a vodka and after drinking it she found herself to be dizzy.

The woman recalls the man kissing her at around 3am before raping her.

The accused, who denies the charges, has faced similar accusations in the past.

In 2009 he is accused of raping a friend of his ex-wife.

The man has appeared in court in relations to the current charges and police have shown evidence of coca leaves and traces of a plant extract that they believe was used to drug the woman.