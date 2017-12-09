Iraq's war against Islamic State has ended, commander says

A senior Iraqi military commander has said his country's war against the Islamic State group is over.

Combat operations against the extremists have concluded after Iraqi forces retook control of the country's border with Syria, said Lt Gen Abdul-Amir Rasheed Yar Allah on Saturday.

His statement said: "All Iraqi lands are liberated from terrorist Daesh gangs and our forces completely control the international Iraqi-Syrian borders."

Daesh is an Arabic name for IS.

IS fighters overran nearly a third of Iraqi territory, including Mosul, the country's second largest city, in the summer of 2014.

Over the past three and a half years, Iraqi ground forces closely backed by the US-led coalition have retaken all the territory once held by extremists, but the group remains capable of carrying out insurgent attacks.

