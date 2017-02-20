Iraqi troops push into IS-held southern outskirts of Mosul

Iraqi forces have reached the southern outskirts of Mosul on the second day of a new push to drive Islamic State militants from the western half of the city.

Iraqi helicopters were seen firing rockets at the village of Abu Saif, mainly at a hill that overlooks the city's airport and provides the militants with a natural defence line on the southern approaches to Mosul.

Separately, police forces in armoured vehicles were moving towards the sprawling Ghazlani military base on the south-western outskirts of the city.

Backed by aerial support from the US-led international coalition, Iraqi police and regular army troops launched an offensive on Sunday to retake western Mosul from IS following a 100-day campaign that pushed the militants from the eastern half of the city.

KEYWORDS: mosul, islamic state, iraqi army, iraq

 

