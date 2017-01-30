Iraq 'reciprocity measure' to US travel ban non-binding on government

Update 2pm: The Iraqi parliament's decision calling for a "reciprocity measure" in response to Donald Trump's order temporarily banning citizens from Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries from entering the US is non-binding for the government, according to a lawmaker.

Deputy parliament speaker Sheik Humam Hamourid says the vote approved in the Iraqi parliament on Monday was "a recommendation" and did not move as a "law".

Mr Hamourid's statement is echoed by Kirk Sowell, a political and legal analyst focused on Iraq and publisher of the newsletter Inside Iraqi Politics.

Mr Sowell says the Iraqi parliament "absolutely lacks the authority to originate legislation of any kind regulating anything the executive branch does".

Earlier: The Iraqi parliament has approved a "reciprocity measure" in response to Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning citizens from Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries from entering the US, according to legislators.

The measure, adopted by lawmakers at a Monday session of parliament, is to apply to Americans entering Iraq.

Lawmakers Kamil al-Ghrairi and Mohammed Saadoun told the Associated Press the decision is binding for the government.

Both say the decision was passed by a majority votes in favour but could not offer specific numbers. No further details were available on the wording of the parliament decision.

It was also not immediately clear who the ban will apply to - American military personnel, non-government and aid workers, oil companies and other Americans doing business in Iraq.

It was also not known if and how the Iraqi measure would affect co-operation in the fight against the Islamic State group in Mosul.

US President Mr Trump's order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the US by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the US refugee programme.

AP.