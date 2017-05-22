Iranian president calls relations with US 'a curvy road'

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has described relations with the US as "a curvy road".

He said the Islamic Republic is still waiting to understand what the Trump administration wants.

Mr Rouhani said Iranians are "waiting for this government to be civil" and that "hopefully, things will settle down ... so we could pass more accurate judgments".

He also criticised US president Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, describing it as a "show-off" that "will not have any political and practical values".

The Iranian president added that "the issue of terrorism cannot be solved through giving money to superpowers".

Mr Rouhani decisively won a presidential election on Friday, securing another four-year term.

PA