Iran to deploy missiles as part of military drill after 'humiliating sanctions' from US

Iran says it will deploy missiles for a military drill today, after President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions targeting Tehran's ballistic missile programme.

Washington put Iran "on notice" after it carried out a test last weekend.

The Revolutionary Guards website says the manoeuvres are in response to what it calls the "humiliating sanctions".

"Different types of domestically produced radar and missile systems, command and control centres, and cyber warfare systems will be used in this exercise," it said.

The missiles to be launched, according to a list published on the Guards' website, will only be very short-range, up to 75km.