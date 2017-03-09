Iran 'successfully tests ballistic missile'

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has successfully tested a ballistic missile, according to the country's semi-official Fars news agency.

The missile destroyed a target from a distance of 250 kilometres (155 miles), the report quoted General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, chief of the guard's airspace division, as saying.

The sea-launched ballistic missile dubbed Hormoz 2 was tested last week, the report said, but it provided no additional details.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions on entities and individuals who support Iran's ballistic missile programme.

Last month, Iranian media reported the Revolutionary Guard launched several sophisticated rockets during military exercises in the country's central desert.

AP