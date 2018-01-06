Iran brands US call for UN meeting on protests a 'blunder by Trump administration'

Iran's foreign minister said a US move to call an emergency UN Security Council meeting on protests in country marks another foreign policy "blunder" for the Trump administration.

Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that the Security Council had "rebuffed the US' naked attempt to hijack its mandate".

The UNSC rebuffed the US' naked attempt to hijack its mandate. Majority emphasized the need to fully implement the JCPOA and to refrain from interfering in internal affairs of others. Another FP blunder for the Trump administration. Iran's statement: https://t.co/QsbihBW69V — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 5, 2018

He said the majority emphasised the need to fully implement the nuclear deal and to refrain from interfering in the affairs of other countries, writing: "Another FP (foreign policy) blunder for the Trump administration."

US president Donald Trump has voiced encouragement for anti-government demonstrations which broke out in Iran.

The US called the UN meeting on Friday, portraying the protests that began last week as a human rights issue that could spill over into an international problem.