Investigation confirms sarin gas was used in attack in Syria

An investigation by the international chemical weapons watchdog has confirmed that sarin nerve gas was used in a deadly attack on a Syrian town.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed the findings of the investigation in a statement on Friday.

The attack on Khan Sheikhoun in Syria's Idlib province on April 4 left more than 90 people dead, including women and children.

OPCW director-general Ahmet Uzumcu condemned the attack as an "atrocity" and said the "perpetrators of this horrific attack must be held accountable for their crimes".

The investigation did not apportion blame but its findings will be used by a joint United Nations-OPCW investigation team to assess who was responsible.