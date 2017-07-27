Investigation after police shooting in Birmingham leaves man fighting for life

An investigation is under way into an armed police shooting which left a man in a critical condition.

An officer with West Midlands Police, responding to "intelligence" about possible firearms offences, shot and wounded the man at about 9pm on Wednesday.

The incident is being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), which has been visiting the scene in Hereford Close, Birmingham.

In a statement, the police watchdog said the injured man was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he remains in a "critical condition".

It added: "Initial information indicates that armed police were deployed to the Frankley area of Birmingham at around 9pm last night in response to intelligence received relating to firearms offences."

The force's police and crime commissioner David Jamieson said it was the first shooting by a West Midlands Police officer in 17 years.

Giving further details, the IPCC said it had gathered the officer's body worn video "which captured footage of the incident" and a police firearm.

It said: "There is early evidence to indicate a single shot was fired by one police officer."

Meanwhile, investigators have again been at the scene on Thursday, carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

IPCC commissioner Derrick Campbell said: "We will be carrying out a thorough, independent investigation into this serious incident, as is appropriate when police use potentially lethal force.

"We are making contact with the man's family and will ensure they are updated on the progress of our investigation."

In an interview with BBC WM radio, Mr Jamieson said: "This incident happened about 12 hours ago and it would be premature for us to start talking about details of the incident.

"But what we do know is that police were called to a particular event in south Birmingham and unfortunately it ended up with one of the people involved getting shot by a police officer.

"There is an independent inquiry that will look into that, but just to put this in context, this is extremely rare, for officers to open fire.

"In fact, the last time someone was shot by an officer in the West Midlands was actually 17 years ago in June 2000 and it's been over 20 years since someone was fatally shot by a police officer.

"So these are very rare events, fortunately, in the West Midlands."

A force spokesman said: "At around 9pm, a firearm was discharged by an armed officer which resulted in one man being taken to hospital with a gunshot injury.

"Another man has been arrested for suspected firearm offences.

"The officer's body worn video was on at the time of the incident.

"The matter has been referred to the IPCC."