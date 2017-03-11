Intruder arrested in White House grounds

An intruder carrying a backpack is under arrest after climbing a fence and getting into the grounds of the White House where President Donald Trump was in residence.

The US Secret Service said the breach happened shortly before midnight on Friday.

Officials said the individual, who was not identified, was arrested without further incident. No hazardous materials were found during a search of a backpack they were carrying.

A search of the south and north grounds of the White House complex found "nothing of concern to security operations".

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was briefed on the incident.

The agency did not provide an update on the individual's status. Standard practice is to hand intruders over to the local police department.

AP