Introducing physicsfun: The Instagram account that makes science look like magic
Physics doesn’t have to be boring and one Instagrammer is on a mission to prove just that.
Aptly called physicsfun, Dr Raymond Hall’s account features a wide range of physics toys that make science look positively magical.
A professor of Physics at California State University-Fresno, Hall holds a PhD in Experimental High Energy Particle Physics and was part of the research team that discovered the fundamental particle known as the top quark.
"Swing Thing": folk craft kinetic art from the 1970s- potential energy from wound rubber bands converts to kinetic energy and gravitational potential energy producing curious periodic motion in the pendulum bob at the end of the string. ➡️ Follow the link in my profile for info on where to get many of the amazing items featured here on @physicsfun #swingthing #kineticart #kineticenergy #potentialenergy #physics #physicstoy #folktoy #hookeslaw #elastic #periodic #periodicmotion #angularmomentum #science #scienceisawesome
For him, physicsfun started as a means to showcasing his hobby – building and collecting physics toys – four years ago.
“Most of my videos showcase an object from my collection of scientific curiosities that I have amassed over a couple decades,” he says.
“Posting on Instagram seemed a natural extension of this mission and a means to document the many amazing items in my collection.”
Hall began collecting toys as a graduate student. When he later started teaching at university, he used many of his toys as demos in the classroom.
“I found that my collection was very useful in the classroom, especially to engage curiosity and to help students visualise concepts that challenge preconceptions,” he adds.
His hope is that the videos will inspire the younger generation to follow their curiosity into fields of science, technology and design.
Poly-acrylamide Polymer Vanishing Act: these spheres of hydrophilic polymer have an almost identical index of refraction as that of water- thus when submersed they become invisible. Note the elasticity of these spheres from the way they bounce, while at the same time they refract their surroundings as a spherical lens. The super absorbent spheres start as 1.5mm hard crystals and grow to 10mm when immersed in water for an hour or so. So much physics! ➡️ Follow the link in my profile for info on where to get these and other amazing items featured here on @physicsfun #indexofrefraction #refraction #physics #physicstoy #hydrophilic #watergel #watergelcrystals #polyacrylamide #optics #invisible #invisibility #science #scienceisawesome
Hall says the short video format of Instagram is ideal for showcasing his work, “especially given the kinetic aspect of most of these curiosities”.
His videos, which are six to 30 seconds long, are “carefully planned and choreographed instructional demonstrations” with results that appear to look reality-defying. More importantly, in each post, Hall breaks down the science behind how the toys work.
For example, one of his videos shows two hydrophilic (having an affinity for water) spheres that become invisible when submersed in water – because their refractive index (measure of the change in speed of light as it passes from one medium to another) is almost identical to that of water.
"Zero Gravity": a physics toy employing the Coandă effect- the air stream attaches and wraps around the styrofoam ball trapping it in the center of the stream. As the air changes direction to flow around the ball, momentum is imparted to it pushing the ball against gravity. Gravitational force on the ball is not zero, but the sum of forces (gravity + push from air stream) is zero putting the ball in suspended equilibrium. ➡️ Follow the link in my profile for info on where to get this and many of the physics toys featured here on @physicsfun #coanda #coandaeffect #gravity #newton#newtonssecondlaw #newtonsthirdlaw #actionreaction #equilibrium #netforce #physics #physicstoy #magnuseffect #science #scienceisawesome #toysmith #zerogravity
Another features a styrofoam ball that seemingly appears to float above a device jetting out air – thanks to the Coanda effect, which Hall describes in this context as “the air stream attaching and wrapping around the styrofoam ball, trapping it in the centre of the stream”.
Among all the toys that have made it to his Instagram feed, Hall says his favourite is the one that features a levitating magnetic top.
“This device has everything that I love about physics – foremost is that it defies our expectations of reality, yet how it works is well described by the laws of physics that I teach at the university level,” says Hall.
The Levitron: spin stabilized magnetic levitation- will fly for about 3 minutes or more per launch. The spin rate of the magnetic top must be just right for flight, not too fast or too slow. Also the weight of the top must be adjusted to within 1 gram to achieve equilibrium between the pull of gravity and the magnetic repulsion from the large donut shaped magnet in the wood base. Probably my favorite physics toy of all time. ➡️ Follow the link in my profile for information on where to get a Levitron and many of the other amazing items featured here on @physicsfun. #physics #physicstoy #levitron #magnet #magneticfield #magnetism #Earnshawstheorem #equilibrium #gravity #angularmomentum #precession #amazing #science #levitation #maglev #scienceisawesome #stableequilibrium #neodymium #neodymiummagnet
“In addition, the aesthetic nature of the woodwork and design makes this device a work of art as well as a significant scientific curiosity.”
Hall’s Instagram account has gained a lot of popularity, amassing more than 600,000 followers, and has also become a great place for inventors like himself to showcase their work.
“A fantastic benefit of my following on Instagram is that some inventors and artists have sent me new toys and inventions, most of which make it on to my feed,” he says.
Lightning 2000 Plasma Lamp: low pressure noble gasses glow due to discharge from high voltage. A small high frequency coil at center creates the high voltage potential between the center electrode dome and the outer glass dome which is coated with a thin transparent film of metal. Current flow through the thin gas produces the glowing zigzagged path like that of lightning but more rounded. Shown here in 480 fps slow motion. ➡️ Follow the link in my profile for info on where to get plasma lamps and many other items featured on @physicsfun #plasma #plasmaball #plasmaglobe #physics #physicstoy #emissionspectra #electromagnetism #glow #glowdischarge #lightbulb #lightning #highvoltage #science #scienceisawesome
“However, I’ve been collecting for years and my sources range from teachersource.com, to eBay, and even garage sales. As with most collecting hobbies, it’s the thrill of the hunt!”
So what next for physicsfun?
“My goal is to share the wonder of science and I’m thrilled that so many have followed me for a daily post on physics and other curiosities of nature and design,” Hall says.
Polage: art with polarized light using polarizing sheets and cellulose to create changing forms and colors. Rotation of the filter allows the artist to incorporate more than one image and produce colorful metamorphosis. This piece was created by Austine Wood Comarow- the main developer of this art form- and this piece is signed "Young Rose 1987 28/50". Light has an orientation, denoted as polarization, and a polarizing filter can be used to block certain orientations. The colors in polage come from how the molecular structure of plastics can rotate the polarization of any light that passes through- but only light corresponding to yellows and greens gets rotated in plastic, reds and blues not so much. Polage uses different layers of plastic to rotate the light, and then polarizing filters are added to allow only certain frequencies (colors) of light through. ➡️ Follow the link in my profile for more info about the physics of polage and where to get art featured on @physicsfun #polarizer #polarizedlight #light #optics #physics #physicstoy #kineticart #electromagnetism #polage #science #linearpolarization #scienceisawesome #AustineWood @austine_studio
“Many of these objects are inexpensive and provide a wonderful learning opportunity, so I try to promote where to obtain the amazing items I feature in my posts.
“I do have a couple physics toy ideas in development and I hope to share them in the coming months.
“I’m also partnering with the Exploratorium, the premier hands-on museum of science and human perception in San Francisco, to feature short videos of some of their exhibits in the physicsfun format.”
For more, check out Hall’s videos on Facebook and Instagram.
