International criminal court seeking Afghanistan war crimes probe

The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court says she wants an investigation of possible war crimes allegedly committed in the war in Afghanistan, an unprecedented probe that could target US troops.

Fatou Bensouda said in a statement that she will request an investigation because her preliminary examination found "a reasonable basis to believe that war crimes and crimes against humanity" were committed.

Ms Bensouda said in a report last year that US forces in Afghanistan may have committed the war crime of torture while interrogating detainees between 2003 and 2014.

That opens the possibility that Americans could be among those prosecuted, even though the US is not among the court's more than 120 members.

The report also highlighted alleged abuses by Afghan soldiers and the Taliban.