Inmates involved in Brazil prison massacre to be transferred

The inmates responsible for the killings of 56 rivals at a prison in the Amazon will be transferred to high-security federal institutions as well as being prosecuted, according to authorities in Brazil.

Many of the victims were beheaded or dismembered in the worst bloodshed at a Brazilian prison since 1992.

Three other prisons in the state of Amazonas also saw riots on Sunday and Monday. In total, 60 inmates died and 184 escaped. Only 48 have been recaptured, according to police.

Amazonas governor Jose Melo said the transfers to federal prisons are likely to focus on members of the local Family of the North gang who attacked those of Sao Paulo-based First Command, Brazil's biggest criminal organisation.

The wife of a prisoner who was killed in a riot cries outside Anisio Jobim Penitentiary Complex in Manaus, Brazil, Monday.

The two are clashing over the control of prisons and drug routes in northern Brazil.

"They are fighting for space outside the prisons, and this time it was inside the penitentiary," Mr Melo said in a press conference after meeting federal authorities.

"This is part of a national movement that happened in prisons of Roraima, Acre and Rondonia states. Now it is with us. What shocked us was the aggressive way it was done."

Transfers of gang leaders to federal prisons have often been followed by more violence and Amazonas authorities said they are worried that the First Command may retaliate in the coming days.

The Anisio Jobim Penitentiary Complex in Manaus held 1,224 inmates when the riot began, although it is designed for only 592, the state public security office said.

The prison is run by a private company that is paid according to the number of inmates.

The governor also announced a public-private partnership to invest millions in a new penitentiary with capacity of 3,200 inmates to address the state's growing problem of crowded prisons - an issue all over Brazil.

Late on Monday, Mr Melo ordered that 130 prisoners linked to the First Command be transferred to a prison built in 1907 that had been deactivated in October due to poor conditions.

Justice minister Alexandre de Moraes said the federal government is sending 17 million dollars extra to help Amazonas. Part of that will go to help forensic experts who are having difficulties identifying the bodies due to the brutality of the killings.

The incident was the most deadly in a Brazilian prison since at least 111 inmates were killed by police during a 1992 riot at the Carandiru prison in Sao Paulo.

