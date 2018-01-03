Influx of young male migrants in Germany 'fuelled rise in violence', according to study

A study funded by the German government has found that the recent influx of mostly young, male migrants has led to an increase in violent crime.

The study by criminologist Christian Pfeiffer uses figures from the northern state of Lower Saxony to examine the impact of refugee arrivals on crime in 2015 and 2016.

The study attributes a 10.4% rise in violent crimes in the state during those two years almost exclusively to refugees.

It notes that young, mostly male refugees travelling alone are more likely to commit crimes if they feel they have no hope about their future, and that most come from Muslim countries "characterised by male dominance".

Families ministry spokeswoman Verena Herb said the study confirms the need for greater integration efforts in Germany.