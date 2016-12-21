Indonesia police kill three suspended militants in raid

Three suspected militants have been killed by Indonesian police in a raid on the outskirts of Jakarta, and officers found several bombs which they are trying to defuse.

National Police spokesman Rikwanto told MetroTV on Wednesday that the residential neighbourhood has been evacuated.

He said one person was arrested in the raid.

Police believe those involved in the plot are linked to several militants arrested on December 10 in another area on the outskirts of Jakarta who were planning a suicide bomb attack on a guard-changing ceremony at the presidential palace the next day.

Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on Islamic militants since the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people. But a new threat has emerged in the past several years from militants who have switched allegiance to the Islamic State group and from new recruits.