Independent Scotland would be at back of EU queue, says Spain

Scotland will be "at the back of the queue" if it wants to become a member of the European Union if it decides to leave the United Kingdom, Spain’s foreign minister has said.

Alfonso Dastis was responding to the news that the Scottish government is planning to hold another referendum on its future in the UK.

His comments also signal that Madrid will be firm on the issue, as it was in 2014 when Scotland voted to remain in the UK.

Spain’s conservative government does not want to encourage a separatist movement in Catalonia.

According to Europa Press, Mr Dastis told reporters in Peru that an independent Scotland "can’t just stay in the EU".

Any prospective application to the EU can be vetoed by any member.

