Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia on lockdown as police carry out anti-terror operation
12/09/2017 - 20:37:58
Police in Barcelona have sent a bomb squad to check a van parked by the Sagrada Familia church.
They’ve evacuated the famous tourist site as well as nearby shops as part of an anti-terror operation.
The huge unfinished building is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the city.
