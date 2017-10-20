In unusual step Pope sends letter of condolence to mark death of Maltese journalist

Pope Francis has sent a letter of condolence to Malta following the car bomb killing of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a highly unusual gesture from the pope over the death of a private citizen, Francis said he is praying for Ms Caruna Galizia’s family and the Maltese people as a whole "at this difficult moment".

He said he was "saddened by the tragic death".

The overwhelmingly Catholic nation has been stunned by the bombing.

The letter of condolence was addressed to Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna, a long-time Vatican official before he was made a bishop in his native Malta in 2012.
