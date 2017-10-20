In unusual step Pope sends letter of condolence to mark death of Maltese journalist

Pope Francis has sent a letter of condolence to Malta following the car bomb killing of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a highly unusual gesture from the pope over the death of a private citizen, Francis said he is praying for Ms Caruna Galizia’s family and the Maltese people as a whole "at this difficult moment".

He said he was "saddened by the tragic death".

Vigil for murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia gets under way in #Malta pic.twitter.com/ooq0UecDP2 — Jacob Borg (@BorgJake) October 16, 2017

The overwhelmingly Catholic nation has been stunned by the bombing.

The letter of condolence was addressed to Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna, a long-time Vatican official before he was made a bishop in his native Malta in 2012.