In unusual step Pope sends letter of condolence to mark death of Maltese journalist
20/10/2017 - 13:32:57Back to World Home
Pope Francis has sent a letter of condolence to Malta following the car bomb killing of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
In a highly unusual gesture from the pope over the death of a private citizen, Francis said he is praying for Ms Caruna Galizia’s family and the Maltese people as a whole "at this difficult moment".
He said he was "saddened by the tragic death".
Vigil for murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia gets under way in #Malta pic.twitter.com/ooq0UecDP2— Jacob Borg (@BorgJake) October 16, 2017
The overwhelmingly Catholic nation has been stunned by the bombing.
The letter of condolence was addressed to Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna, a long-time Vatican official before he was made a bishop in his native Malta in 2012.
Please RT out of respect. R.I.P #DaphneCaruanaGalizia pic.twitter.com/Ie5ZQWHGLQ— we are anonymous (@Anons4justice) October 17, 2017
Outraged to hear that Maltese investigative journalist+blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia has been murdered this afternoon not far from her home with a car bomb. I issue a €20k reward for information leading to the conviction of her killers. Her blog: https://t.co/XQCEXBKYn3 pic.twitter.com/ITHlBRzr0J— Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 16, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here