In Pictures: Women across US march on first anniversary of Trump inauguration

Thousands of women across the US marched on Saturday to protest against government policies on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights, women’s rights and more.

US President Donald Trump said it was a “perfect day” for the demonstrations, which marked the first anniversary of his inauguration.

Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Women’s March demonstrators protest at the Capitol and Washington Monument (Cliff Owen/AP)

Protesters take to the streets of New York (Craig Ruttle/AP)

Yoko Ono joined demonstrators in NYC (Craig Ruttle/AP)

Activists march in New York (Craig Ruttle/AP)

Celebrities were out in force in Los Angeles. Here, actress Natalie Portman addresses crowds, alongside Eva Longoria and Constance Wu (Jae C Hong/AP)

Women’s march Los Angeles January 20th 2018 A post shared by Natalie Portman (@nportmanofficial) on Jan 20, 2018 at 12:13pm PST

Scarlett Johansson also addressed the Women’s March in LA (Jae C Hong/AP)

Film director Rob Reiner rallied the crowd (Jae C Hong/AP)

A protester takes a selfie in front of posters supporting the cause in Los Angeles (Jae C Hong/AP)

Protesters take to the streets of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Three-year-old Peighton Letizia campaigns for Girl Power in Green Bay, Wisconsin (Sarah Kloepping/Herald-Times Reporter via AP)

Marchers in central Seattle (Ted S Warren/AP)

A police officer watches from the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Thousands gathered in Cincinnati (John Minchillo/AP)

Marchers head to the Texas State Capitol (Eric Gay/AP)