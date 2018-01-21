In Pictures: Women across US march on first anniversary of Trump inauguration
Thousands of women across the US marched on Saturday to protest against government policies on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights, women’s rights and more.
US President Donald Trump said it was a “perfect day” for the demonstrations, which marked the first anniversary of his inauguration.
Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018
The most influential people in my life have always been women. My family, my friends, my teachers, my colleagues, and my idols. I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day. I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn't change it for the world. I hope I'm not only defined by my gender though. I hope I'm defined by my input to the world, my ability to love and to have empathy. To raise my son to be a a good man alongside the good man who loves me for everything I am and am not. I want what's best for people, I think we all do. We just can't agree on what that is. Power to the peaceful, power to the people x #womensmarch2018
