In how many different ways did people view the 2017 solar eclipse?

The 2017 solar eclipse caught the imagination of people all over the world, but how did they view the scientific wonder?

This was the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the US in 99 years, from Oregon to South Carolina, but there were partial eclipses elsewhere in the world.

You’ll see a lot of glasses like these on eclipse days, which help protect eyes from the light. Experts say you can watch directly with specially designed solar filter glasses (with an appropriate CE mark).

Passengers watch the start of the solar eclipse while flying over the United States
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

A bit of double glasses technique going on here. Be warned, sunglasses do not protect the eyes enough on their own.

Someone uses protective glasses to view the solar eclipse
(Steven Senne/AP)

Here’s a lady in Mexico City having a look through a welding helmet.

Someone views a partial solar eclipse through a welding helmet
(Gustavo Martinez Contreras/AP)

Some people used filters such as these to have a look at the Moon passing in front of the Sun.

Someone watches a partial solar eclipse through a filter
(Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Of course, why even bother going outside when you can watch it on a computer?

Members of The York Astronomical Society view the solar eclipse on a computer
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Nasa showed people how to build their own pinhole projector – remove the cereal first, obviously.

And here’s one of musical genius Lin-Manuel Miranda’s companions trying one out.

These protective glasses are genius.

Two people wear makeshift eclipse glasses ahead of the solar eclipse
(Shelley Mays/AP)

And last but not least, some people just have something for every occasion.

Someone sets up a Sunspotter, a device for viewing the solar eclipse
(Mark Humphrey/AP)

Remember the word’s of Nasa everybody. Safety first!
