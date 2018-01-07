In case you missed it, here’s what Jupiter’s conjunction with Mars looked like

Early risers were treated to a glimpse of a cosmic event on Sunday morning as Jupiter and Mars appeared side-by-side in the sky – looking like very bright stars.

Despite being more than 369 million miles apart, the planets looked to be very close together, forming a nearly straight line with the Earth – an event known in astronomy as a syzygy.

In the images below, Jupiter can be seen above Mars.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

(Joe Giddens/PA)

Despite being considerably farther away than Mars, Jupiter is seen shining about 20 times brighter as seen from the Earth. This is due to the gas giant’s vast size – it is more than 20 times bigger than the Red Planet.

Conjunctions are not uncommon, but budding astronomers across the country were up to witness it at its peak visibility, between 6:30 and 7am – although it became visible before sunrise at around 3.40am, the pair were extremely low in the horizon.

Up early again this a.m to see very close conjunction of Jupiter & Mars. These pics taken from Kendal, Cumbria. Jupiter is the brighter of the two dots, shining just above fainter Mars. 2/5 pic.twitter.com/XEjt6a7rcH — mars_stu (@mars_stu) January 7, 2018

Many taking astronomy pictures use objects on the ground to help give an idea of scale, such as the windmill seen in the next photo – with the planets visible in the bottom left of the image.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

Mars and Jupiter will not coincide in this way again until March 2020.