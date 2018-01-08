Imran Khan 'proposes marriage to faith healer'

Pakistan's cricket legend-turned-politician Imran Khan has proposed marriage to a faith healer - but the woman has yet to make her decision, his party said.

Mr Khan, 66, has been divorced twice, after previous marriages to socialite Jemima Goldsmith and journalist Reham Khan.

His party, Pakistan Taherik-e-Insaf, issued a statement saying that "if and when the proposal is accepted" by Bushra Maneka, the former cricket star will announce it.

Ms Maneka is a divorcee who comes from a deeply conservative family. Mr Khan has in the past sought her out for spiritual healing.

Mr Khan acquired a reputation as a playboy and ladies' man during his international cricket career.