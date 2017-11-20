Implosion reduces ex-olympics venue and former Atlanta Falcons home to rubble

One of the US’s largest domed stadiums has been reduced to rubble in Atlanta.

The Georgia Dome was imploded with nearly 5,000lb of explosives on Monday morning.

The dome was the former home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympics Games events and basketball tournaments.

It is being replaced by the 1.6 billion US dollars Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.