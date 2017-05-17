Image released of suspect in unprovoked attack on Spurs fan

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a Tottenham Hotspur fan after the FA Cup semi-final between Spurs and Chelsea have released an e-fit of the suspect.

Michael Voller, 23, was punched in the face, suffering a broken cheekbone, jaw, eye socket and skull, after the match at Wembley on Saturday April 22.

It is thought the attack was carried out by a fellow Spurs supporter who may have mistaken him for a Chelsea fan near the north London stadium.

Officers have previously released images of Mr Voller's serious injuries and on Wednesday produced an e-fit of the man they wish to identify in the hope that either the public, or Tottenham fans, will be able to name him.

Michael Voller.

Mr Voller, a former Tottenham groundsman, was admitted to hospital with serious facial injuries and continues to undergo a schedule of surgery and treatment.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, around 5ft 10ins tall. At the time of the attack he was wearing a black hooded top or jacket.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Robb said: "This unprovoked and cowardly attack has resulted in injuries that could affect the rest of a young man's life.

"There is no place for this kind of violence in football or anywhere else. Someone knows who committed this unprovoked attack and I sincerely hope they do the right thing and help us place this violent individual before the courts.

"All information that we receive is treated in the strictest confidence, but you can also remain completely anonymous by calling Crimestoppers."

E-fit of suspect.

Officers said the incident took place outside the Moore Spice Restaurant on Engineers Way at around 7.30pm, when the victim was identified and targeted by another group of Tottenham fans walking in the opposite direction.

It is believed that one of the group mistook Mr Voller for a Chelsea supporter and punched him in the face.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on May 9 but has been released with no further action.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brent CID on 020 8733 3737 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

