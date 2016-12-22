Ikea reaches 'tentative settlement' over fatal furniture falls

Swedish home furnishing giant Ikea said it has reached a "tentative settlement" in a case involving three families in the US whose children died after the firm's chests and dressers tipped over.

Group spokeswoman Johanna Iritz said "it would be inappropriate to comment", adding the settlement is pending US court approval.

Philadelphia-based law firm Feldman, Shepherd, Wohlgelernter, Tanner, Weinstock and Dodig, which represented the families of toddlers who were killed in accidents, had announced a $50m (€48m) settlement with Ikea.

The separate accidents took place in 2014 and 2016 with dressers from Ikea's MALM line.

In June, Ikea recalled some eight million dressers and chests, and 21 million other similar models in the US.