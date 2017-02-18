Ikea apologises for catalogue which contained no images of women

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has apologised for a catalogue aimed at Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community which contains no images of women.

Ikea said the booklet was produced by its Israeli branch, and not by the Swedish group itself.

Company spokeswoman Josefin Thorell said the catalogue "is not something that has gone through us", adding "we have been very clear that this is not what the Ikea brand stands for".

Ms Thorell told Swedish news agency TT that its Israeli franchise "had tried to reach a consumer group" and made "an error".

It is not clear how many catalogues have been printed.

The ultra-Orthodox Jewish community makes up about 11% of Israel's population.