Most of us are getting the art of conversation all wrong.

Telling our friends about new experiences, or things we’ve done that they haven’t, is actually really boring for them and hearing about stuff they already know is way more engaging.

A study published in the Psychological Science journal showed that although people expected that new stories would be more interesting, listeners actually prefer hearing about things they already know.

I've just realised. 'May the fourth be with you' sounds like 'May the force be with you' from Star Wars. I can't stop laughing. Brilliant. — Boring Tweeter (@b0ringtweets) May 4, 2016

Daniel T Gilbert of Harvard University who worked on the study said new experiences are too complicated for us to do them justice in describing.

“When our friends try to tell us about movies we’ve never seen or albums we’ve never heard, we usually find ourselves bored, confused, and underwhelmed,” he said.

“And yet, as soon as it’s our turn to speak, we do exactly the same thing to our friends – with exactly the same consequences.”

Retweet if you'd be lost without your slippers. — Boring Tweeter (@b0ringtweets) October 8, 2013

They tested this by asking people to watch a TED talk then describe it to two others – one who had seen it and one who hadn’t.

They expected the person who was new to the subject to enjoy the conversation more, but in fact the opposite was true. Listeners who had seen the same video responded more positively.

Another test asked listeners to predict their own reactions before hearing a story, and they too thought they would enjoy new topics more, but actually didn’t.

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I have got lots,

Of housework to do. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) February 14, 2017

It’s basically because people generally aren’t very good at telling stories.

But if your listeners already know what you’re talking about they can fill in the gaps and generally enjoy what you’re saying more.

“We worry too much about thrilling our listeners and not enough about confusing them,” said Gilbert.