The European Court of Justice has ruled that if a sorbet really tastes like Champagne, that is what it can be called.

Just in time for the festive season, the European Court of Justice ruled on a case involving France’s august and protective CIPV committee of Champagne producers, which sought a ban on the German Aldi chain selling Champagne Sorbet in its supermarkets.

Even though the court left the ultimate decision to a German court, it did say that the name could be used if the icy treat "has, as one of its essential characteristics, a taste attributable primarily to Champagne".

Aldi’s Champagne Sorbet contains 12% Champagne.

The court said that the quantity of the bubbly itself "is a significant but not, in itself, sufficient factor".

AP