'I wish him luck,' says Donald Trump ahead of James Comey testimony

US President Donald Trump has wished sacked FBI director James Comey luck ahead of his upcoming congressional testimony.

Mr Trump was asked about his message for Mr Comey as the president welcomed Republican congressional leaders to the White House.

He replied: "I wish him luck."

Mr Comey is scheduled to testify on Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee.

The appearance will mark Mr Comey's first public comments since Mr Trump abruptly sacked him last month.

Mr Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives in the Faith and Freedom Coalition at around the same time as Mr Comey's testimony.

Since Mr Comey's sacking, allies of Mr Trump and Mr Comey have traded competing narratives about their interactions.

The president asserted that Mr Comey told him three times that he was not personally under investigation, while the former director's associates allege Mr Trump asked Mr Comey if he could back off an investigation into Michael Flynn, who was sacked as national security adviser because he misled the White House about his ties to Russia.

Democrats have accused Mr Trump of firing Mr Comey to upend the FBI's Russia probe, which focused largely on whether campaign aides coordinated with Moscow to hack Democratic groups during the election.

Days after Mr Comey's sacking, the Justice Department appointed a special counsel, former FBI director Robert Mueller, to oversee the federal investigation.

Despite the mounting legal questions now shadowing the White House, Mr Trump has needled Mr Comey publicly.

In a tweet days after the sacking, he appeared to warn Mr Comey that he might have recordings of their private discussions, something the White House has neither confirmed nor denied.

AP