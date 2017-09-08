Hurricane Irma: Relief efforts under way as new storm threatens Caribbean

Relief efforts are under way on islands devastated by Hurricane Irma, as a second "extremely dangerous" storm threatens the Caribbean.

Some already-ravaged areas are preparing for further possible damage as Hurricane Jose, which has been upgraded to category four, travels through the Atlantic.

Medical supplies and other aid are being flown from the UK to the areas worst affected by Irma, following a £32 million pledge from the British Government.

The government of the Turks and Caicos Islands, which were "pummelled" overnight, declared a national shutdown as the hurricane continued its destructive path towards America.

The death toll from Irma has risen to 20 with four more people believed to have died on the British Virgin Islands, it is reported.

US President Donald Trump warned Americans in Irma's path to "get out of its way".

He tweeted: "Hurricane Irma is of epic proportion, perhaps bigger than we have ever seen. Be safe and get out of its way, if possible."

The National Hurricane Centre said the storm is likely to move near the north coast of Cuba and central Bahamas on Friday and Saturday, and approach Florida by Sunday.

Life-threatening wind, rain and a storm surge are expected in the Turks and Caicos Islands into Saturday.

Forecasters said Hurricane Jose could affect already-hit areas with the British Virgin Islands on tropical storm watch, and the Commonwealth islands of Barbuda and Antigua and British territory of Anguilla on hurricane watch.