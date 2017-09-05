Hurricane Irma is reaching frightening speed as it heads towards the Caribbean and Florida
05/09/2017 - 12:32:10Back to World Home
Hurricane Irma is continuing to grow and pick up speed as it travels westwards to the northeastern Caribbean and on to the US.
It is headed towards the Leeward Islands while a Hurricane Watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts, and Nevis, Saba, St Eustatius, and Sint Maarten/Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy.
Emergency officials have warned the storm could dump up to 10 inches (25 cms) of rain, unleash landslides and dangerous flash floods and generate waves of up to 23 feet (seven metres) as the storm draws closer.
It is currently a Category 4 storm and has recorded sustained winds of up to 140 mph. It is moving at about 13 mph.
The storm’s centre was forecast to move near or over the northern Leeward Islands late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Centre said.
In the US, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency to prepare for widespread evacuations.
I have declared a state of emergency for every FL county to help state, federal and local governments work together as we prepare for #Irma.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017
I urge all Floridians to remain vigilant and stay alert to local weather and news and visit https://t.co/J875UEWM16 today to get prepared.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017
US President Donald Trump has pledged support for the state if disaster strikes.
Just spoke to @POTUS - he offered the full resources of the federal government as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 5, 2017
States of emergency have also been declared in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands where they are expecting four to eight inches (10-20 cms) of rain and winds of 40-50 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello activated the National Guard, cancelled classes for Tuesday and declared a half-day of work.
Join the conversation - comment here