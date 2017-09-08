Hurricane Irma could batter Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion could take a battering from Hurricane Irma.

If history is any guide, the smart money will be on the house to weather the storm.

Strikes by four major hurricanes have done little damage to Mar-a-Lago in the 90 years since cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post built the 126-room, 62,500 square foot mansion.

The mansion's walls are three-feet thick and anchored by steel and concrete beams embedded into coral rock on the narrow barrier island in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Mr Trump bought the property in 1985, when it was in disrepair, for $10m, and spent millions refurbishing it before turning it into a club in 1995.

AP