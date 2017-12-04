Hunter dies after being attacked by wild boar in Germany

A hunter has died after being attacked by the wild boar he was trying to shoot, police in Germany said.

The man, 50, was on a boar hunt with a dozen others near the north-eastern town of Greifswald yesterday when he was attacked by the male boar.

Witnesses said that he fired off a shot and then moved into some reeds, where he apparently encountered the pig.

Police said the man suffered serious injuries to his left thigh and fell into nearby water. He died in hospital and has not been identified.

Police said the boar's whereabouts were unknown, and it was not clear if the animal was injured.

About 500,000 wild boars are killed each year in Germany. Experts say that is not enough to stop the population from growing.

File photo.

AP