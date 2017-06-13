Hunt for driver after truck rammed into taxi in Stockholm ‘murder bid’

Police in Sweden are hunting for a driver who rammed a truck into a cab in Stockholm and then fled.

One person, possibly the taxi driver, was injured in the incident, which is being described as "attempted murder".

Ambulances and firefighters were at the scene, and a search, including a police helicopter, was launched for the lorry driver.

The Aftonbladet newspaper reported without citing sources that the truck had been stolen from a company south of Stockholm.

Eyewitness Per Sturesson told Aftonbladet he first thought "the driver jumped out to see what had happened but he sped up and continued to drive".

"It felt like he just wanted to get out of panic," he added.

Swedish media said several vehicles were hit in the incident.

On April 7, the driver of a stolen truck killed five pedestrians and injured 14 others in central Stockholm.

AP