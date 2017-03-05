Hundreds gather for March 4 Trump rallies in solidarity with the president

Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters have taken to US streets to show their pride in his presidency.

March 4 Trump rallies happened in states including New York, Minnesota, Colorado and Florida in support of the president.

People marched from the National Mall to the White House in Washington – a rally organised by the group Gays for Trump – while others gathered by Washington Monument.

(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/PA)

(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/PA)

In New York, supporters gathered outside Trump Tower chanting “USA” while others held signs reading “Trump is my president”.

(Mary Altaffer/AP/PA)

(Mary Altaffer/AP/PA)

(Mary Altaffer/AP/PA)

Groups turned out near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, waving American flags and wearing red T-shirts in support of the president.

(Alex Brandon/AP/PA)

(Alex Brandon/AP/PA)

(Alex Brandon/AP/PA)

Hundreds gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, with many in the crowd wearing red, white and blue. Others held American flags and signs, some which read “Veterans before Refugees”.

(Brennan Linsley/AP/PA)

In many of the rallies, Trump supporters were met by anti-Trump demonstrators, and several hundred clashed.

(Julie Carr Smyth/AP/PA)