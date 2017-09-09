Hundreds evacuated from homes after wildfire in Spain

Emergency services in southern Spain are fighting a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of 400 residents from seven towns in the province of Seville.

Authorities said today that the evacuations had taken place mostly overnight because of the smoke produced by the blaze which broke out Friday.

About 120 people have been given shelter in a public library, sports centre and school.

More than 130 firefighters are battling flames that they say have reached 65 feet high across a front stretching more than 12 miles.

Authorities have yet to say how much land has been burned.

AP

[timg]firemanHose_large.jpg[/timg