Hundreds evacuated and 50 injured at Hamburg Airport amid toxic air alert

German firefighters have evacuated hundreds of passengers at Hamburg Airport after 50 people were injured by an unknown toxin that likely spread through the airport's air conditioning system.

The German news agency, dpa, reported that 50 people complained about breathing problems and burning eyes on Sunday. Fire crews examined them to decide who needed to be taken to hospital.

Those who were evacuated from the Hamburg Airport had to wait outside the terminals in sub-zero temperatures.

The airport could not immediately be reached for comment. It was not clear how the evacuation affected air traffic at the airport.

All flights have been halted for several hours due to the evacuation, airport spokeswoman Karen Stein said.

"We have cancelled all flight at least until 2pm and most parts of the airport have been evacuated," she said.

AP