Huge section of ‘Boaty McBoatface’ research ship to be moved by barge

A huge section of the polar research ship RRS Sir David Attenborough is to be moved by barge from one side of the UK to the other.

The transportation of Block 10 is seen as a major engineering challenge and a significant milestone in the building of the ship which gained fame for not being called Boaty McBoatface – a name suggested in a public poll.

(Cammell Laird)

Block 10 is more than 75ft (23m) long and 79ft (24m) wide. It weighs the equivalent of 71 London double-decker buses – some 899 tonnes.

Block 10 is part of the stern section of the ship.

(British Antarctic Survey)

The exact departure time and route depends on weather conditions, but it is expected to leave Newcastle between 3pm and 4pm on August 21.

It could take up to five days for it to reach Birkenhead via the North Sea, English Channel and Irish Sea. The barge will be pulled by the tug Union Diamond.

(Cammell Laird)

The block has been built at Hebburn-based shipyard A&P. Once securely ashore, work will begin on joining Block 10 to its neighbouring blocks in Cammell Laird’s construction hall.

The ship is due to enter service in 2019.

(British Antarctic Survey/Rolls Royce)

Tim Stockins, British Antarctic Survey’s director of operations, said: “We’re really excited at seeing our new ship taking shape. The ship represents an important partnership with UK industry to deliver world-leading science for the UK and beyond. The load-out of the stern section is another incredible milestone in this amazing project. We cannot wait to take delivery of this fantastic ship.”

Heavy-lifting firm ALE is responsible for loading and unloading the stern section and securing it during its journey.

The barge’s journey can be followed on the Marine Traffic website.