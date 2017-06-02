How world leaders reacted to Donald Trump's decision to reject the climate change deal

Donald Trump has announced the US is pulling out of the world’s first comprehensive deal on climate change.

Trump said the US would withdraw from the Paris Agreement, secured in the French capital in December 2015, which commits countries to curbing rising global temperatures.

Here’s how the world leaders reacted to his decision:

Theresa May, Prime Minister of the UK

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Downing Street spokesman said: “President Trump called the Prime Minister this evening to discuss his decision to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement.

“The Prime Minister expressed her disappointment with the decision and stressed that the UK remained committed to the Paris Agreement, as she set out recently at the G7.

“She said that the Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses.”

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

Statement on the US' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreements. #parisagreementhttps://t.co/T4XOjWZW0Q — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 1, 2017

Macron said: “I do respect this decision but I do think it is an actual mistake both for the US and for our planet.

“Wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again.”

Enrique Pena Nieto, President of Mexico

México mantiene su respaldo y compromiso con el Acuerdo de París para detener los efectos del cambio climático global. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) June 1, 2017

Seguiremos implementando las metas establecidas en nuestra Contribución Prevista y Determinada a Nivel Nacional (NDC). — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) June 1, 2017

Nieto said: “Mexico maintains its support and commitment for the Paris accord.

“We will implement the goals set by our contribution planned and determined at national level.”

Voreqe Bainimarama, Prime Minister of Fiji

(Kay Nietfeld/AP)

Bainimarama said he was deeply disappointed by Trump’s decision and did what he could to try to persuade Trump to stick with the agreement as nations tackle “the greatest challenge our planet has ever faced”.

He added the decision is a grave disappointment for places like his Pacific island nation and US coastal cities like New York and Miami that are vulnerable to climate change.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the UN

US decision on #ParisAgreement is a major disappointment for global efforts to reduce emissions & promote global security. https://t.co/ASCKMrc7VS — United Nations (@UN) June 1, 2017

Guterres called the US withdrawal “a major disappointment” and said it was “crucial that the United States remains a leader on environmental issues”, according to his spokesman.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Please read my statement on the US decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement: https://t.co/KHm4q80Uc0 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017

Trudeau said: “We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. Canada is unwavering in our commitment to fight climate change and support clean economic growth. Canadians know we need to take decisive and collective action to tackle the many harsh realities of our changing climate.

“While the US decision is disheartening, we remain inspired by the growing momentum around the world to combat climate change and transition to clean growth economies.”

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

(Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

A spokesman for Putin said Russia “thinks highly” of the accords and sees no alternative to it.

He added its implementation will not be as effective “without the key signatories”.

Taro Aso, Finance Minister of Japan

(Alastair Grant/PA)

Aso said: “I’m not just disappointed, but also feel anger.”

He drew parallels to the US setting up a plan to establish the League of Nations after the First World War, only to back out later.

“Who created the League of the Nations?” he said. “It was the United States who set up the League of the Nations. Then, once it started, who didn’t join in? The United States. I think that’s just how they are.”

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland

(Jane Barlow/PA)

Sturgeon described Trump’s decision as “profoundly regrettable”.

She said: “Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our time.

“The president of the USA’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord is profoundly regrettable.”