How reindeers are protecting the North Pole from climate change

Rudolph and all his mates (applause for anyone who can remember all the names) have a very important job come Christmas, obviously.

But, while they’re very good at pulling Santa’s sleigh around the world and all that, we also shouldn’t undermine how important reindeer are when it comes to science – protecting the North Pole from climate change, in particular.

We’re being deadly serious by the way. Scientists at the Umea University in Sweden have done some v important research into it.

What’s this study all about then?

Reindeer activity was estimated by recording levels of vegetation trampling and dung collection.

Dr Mariska te Beest said: “We found that high densities of reindeer changed Arctic tundra vegetation by decreasing shrub abundance.”

Basically reindeer eat up arctic shrubs?

Yep, and this makes the surface of the ground more reflective which in turn increases the amount of solar radiation bouncing back into space.

This boost in “albedo” – reflectivity of the Earth’s surface – is potentially big enough to make a difference to the impact of global warming in the far north.

So, just how important is this research to scientists?

Well, it points towards herbivore management being a possible tool to combat future warming.

See, the study combined land surface computer simulations with measurements of albedo and vegetation cover in Reisadalen, Norway.

And lead researcher Dr te Beest said: “Most of the Arctic tundra is grazed by either domesticated or wild reindeer, so this is an important finding.”

Just to make sure we’re clear on this – how exactly does, ahem, Rudolph protect the North Pole?

The results show that reindeer have a potential cooling effect on the climate, basically.

Reindeer eating the shrub leads to a substantial increase in albedo – that’s reflectivity of the Earth’s surface, remember – across the growing season.

This result in a corresponding decrease in net radiation and latent and sensible heat fluxes – indicating that heavily grazed sites absorbed less radiation.

Over to Dr te Beest again, who says: “Our results show that reindeer have a potential cooling effect on climate, by changing the summer albedo. Although the estimated differences might appear small, they are large enough to have consequences for the regional energy balance.”

Thanks, Rudolph.